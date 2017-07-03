Zacks: Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (PESI) Given Average...
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the zero analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zacks has also given Perma-Fix Environmental Services an industry rank of 238 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC