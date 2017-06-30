Wedgewood Partners - Humility and Rationality in Practice
One of my favorite gurus is Dave Rolfe, who built Wedgewood Partners from a small shop to a multi-billion-dollar reputable fund. I think Wedgewood is unique in many ways such as being a truly focused high-quality money manager and being impressively adaptive with the investment in technology companies such as Alphabet and Priceline way ahead of other value investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
