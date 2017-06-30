Surry CC recognized by NC Department of Environmental Quality

Surry Community College was recently recognized by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Environmental Assistance and Customer Service Division for the college's energy saving efforts by the SCC Facilities Management Staff. Surry Community College's Facilities Management Staff includes, from left, front row, Crystal Stevens, Danny Holt, Gail Hodges and Randy Rogers; back row, Bob Demcio, Dale Jessup, Jerry Snow, Tim Hawks, Eric Moats and Tim Stevens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.