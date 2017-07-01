She Already Had a Bridal Veil, but Wa...

She Already Had a Bridal Veil, but Was in No Rush to Wed

Read more: The New York Times

Brittany Haas and Benjamin Stephen Finkle are to be married July 2 at the Inn at Erlowest in Lake George, N.Y. Cantor Shira Ginsburg is to officiate. The bride, who is 30 and will be taking her husband's name, works in New York as an associate director of eyewear and e-commerce for Chanel.

Chicago, IL

