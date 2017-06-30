Paddlers warned after gallons of manu...

Paddlers warned after gallons of manure spills into creek in Catawba County

NC Department of Environmental Quality officials say they are testing water quality after 200,000 gallons of manure spilled into a creek near Lincolnton. "A pump malfunction Monday at the Gladden Dairy in Catawba County caused the manure to spill into the headwaters of nearby Pott Creek, which flows into the South Fork River," officials said in a press release Friday.

