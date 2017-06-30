New Inspector Named For Nuclear Fuel ...

New Inspector Named For Nuclear Fuel Services

Read more: The Greenville Sun

Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials in Atlanta announced Friday that Larry Harris is now serving as the agency's senior resident inspector at the Nuclear Fuel Services fuel facility in Erwin. Harris joined the NRC in 1998, performing material control and accounting inspections as part of the agency's Office of Nuclear Material Safety and Safeguards, in the NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, according to an NRC news release.

