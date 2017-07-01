Financial Comparison: Northern Technologies International Corporation ...

Northern Technologies International Corporation and CECO Environmental Corp. are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitabiliy, earnings and dividends. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.