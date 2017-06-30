CECO Environmental upgraded to Strong Buy at Needham
CECO Environment opens higher after Needham upgrades shares to Strong Buy from Buy with a $13 price target, saying the right pieces are now in place to get the business growing again. Needham sees notable upside potential with only moderate downside risk, citing CECE's solid base business, an encouraging recent set of management changes, opportunities for operational improvement and low valuation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC