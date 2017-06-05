What Gov. Kate Brown doesn't want you...

What Gov. Kate Brown doesn't want you to know about DEQ's director

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Columbian

If it were up to Gov. Kate Brown, you wouldn't know that her former advisor, Richard Whitman, is "very intelligent and well-spoken and very well-versed in Oregon environmental and natural resources policy." You wouldn't know that a recruitment firm, which Oregon paid $65,000 to find the department's next leader, "strongly recommended" Whitman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC