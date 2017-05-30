Video: City Kids Making a Difference
Students with the Northeast Middle School Environmental Club talk about their soil testing project at NE Middle School and the wetlands at Angelica Creek Park, and their participation in the Northeast & Mid-Atlantic Region Science Symposium. With students Jayce Ganns, Trace Brown, Juwan Ganns, Xavier Davis, NE Middle School teacher Dave Renninger, and co-hosts Mike Schorn and Anthony Shade.
