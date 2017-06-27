Utah Supreme Court tosses air quality...

Utah Supreme Court tosses air quality lawsuit over refinery expansion

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A Utah environmental group is disappointed but not necessarily surprised by the state Supreme Court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to stop expansion of the Holly oil refinery just north of Salt Lake City. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment sued the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, challenging the agency's decision to grant a permit allowing Holly Refining to expand its Woods Cross facility.

Chicago, IL

