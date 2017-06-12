Tulane, LEAN: Noranda should be treat...

Tulane, LEAN: Noranda should be treated as major source, be forced to limit mercury emissions

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK -- Shipping vessel 'Bulk Pangaea' sits docked in the Mississippi River at the Noranda Alumina refinery in Gramercy on Jan. 30, 2015. The state Department of Environmental Quality is investigating unexpected emissions of toxic mercury from the plant, while the company is testing how much of the toxin is being emitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC