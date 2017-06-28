The Latest: Michigan sues Flint for not approving water deal

The state of Michigan is suing Flint, alleging that the city council's failure to approve a recommendation to buy water long term from a Detroit-area system is endangering a public already troubled by a lead-tainted water crisis. The state Department of Environmental Quality had previously threatened legal action if the council did not approve Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation or a reasonable alternative by Monday.

