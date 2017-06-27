Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Position Increased by OppenheimerFunds Inc.
OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,289 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the period.
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
