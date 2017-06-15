Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Shares Sold b...

Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management LTD

Impax Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in Stericycle, Inc. by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,431 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 39,393 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

