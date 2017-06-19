State of emergency declared for 2 Wayne County towns due to water contamination
A state of emergency has been declared for two towns in Wayne County dealing with water contamination issues for nearly a week, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said Tuesday. The declaration was issued for Torrey and Teasdale because the cost and magnitude of the water contamination exceed the county's resources, the Department of Environmental Quality said.
