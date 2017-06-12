Sewage leak prompts beach closure in ...

Sewage leak prompts beach closure in Ocean Springs

4 hrs ago

A sewage leak caused by a break in a main wastewater pipe on Ocean Avenue has prompted MDEQ to close a section of Ocean Springs beach on Tuesday. The state Department of Environmental Quality ordered the closure after a sewage leak caused a break in the wastewater force main in the area.

Chicago, IL

