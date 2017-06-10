Roundabout planned for Sylvania

Sylvania city leaders are hopeful a new roundabout is the answer for motorists facing congestion during the morning rush to school and work near Northview High School. Plans are in the works to build a two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Monroe Street and Silica Drive on the recommendation of a traffic study by Toledo-based Tetra Tech Inc. The $3.7 million project hinges on state funding, and officials are optimistic the Ohio Statewide Urban Congestion Mitigation/a Air Quality Program will cover about $2.4 million of the total cost.

