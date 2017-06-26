Republic Services CEO Don Slager named to 2017 highest-rated CEOs list
Don Slager, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Republic Services was recognized with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and named to the 2017 Highest Rated CEOs list, according to a recent employee survey conducted by Glassdoor.com. Based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by Republic Services employees, Slager received an overall approval rating of 94 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC