Republic Services CEO Don Slager name...

Republic Services CEO Don Slager named to 2017 highest-rated CEOs list

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Don Slager, president and CEO of Phoenix-based Republic Services was recognized with the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and named to the 2017 Highest Rated CEOs list, according to a recent employee survey conducted by Glassdoor.com. Based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by Republic Services employees, Slager received an overall approval rating of 94 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC