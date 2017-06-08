Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Stericycle ...

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Stericycle Inc Cut by Analyst

Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Chicago, IL

