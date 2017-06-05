Outstanding Seniors, - Love Center' Lauded
Cape May County freeholders passed resolutions congratulating outstanding seniors, May 23. Also, an organization was lauded for its humanitarian contributions to the community. Christ Gospel Church "Love Center" in Whitesboro was honored as the Outstanding Organization of the Year.
