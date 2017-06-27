Oregon lawmakers refuse to fund Gov. ...

Oregon lawmakers refuse to fund Gov. Kate Brown's clean air initiative

14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon lawmakers will not fund Cleaner Air Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown's signature initiative to cut toxic air pollution statewide, forcing the state's environmental regulator to find another way to pay for an overhaul proposed after the 2016 Portland air crisis. It is a significant defeat for the governor.

