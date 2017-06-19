New Report: Virginia's Landfills Added 1.3 Million Extra Tons in 2016
A new report shows Virginia's landfills added an extra 1.3 million tons of solid waste in the past year. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality just released its annual review of 2016 waste levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC