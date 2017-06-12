Rep. Deb Butler is making fellow members of the General Assembly aware of the situation regarding toxins discovered in drinking water. Butler sent a memo to all members of the state House on Monday night, titled "Exposure to Toxic Compound known as Gen-X, Cape Fear Watershed", discussing the potential consequences of the toxin being discharged into the drinking water and asking lawmakers involved in budget discussions to fully fund the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to assist in the research into the toxin.

