Mayor lays out new curbside recycling deal

Houston would send all 65,000 tons of bottles, cans and boxes its citizens recycle annually to a new processing facility to be built in northeast Houston under a 20-year deal Mayor Sylvester Turner will present to the City Council next month. The contract with Spanish firm FCC Environmental, worth up to $57 million, would allow citizens to again put glass in their 96-gallon green bins.

