Maxton approves infrastructure survey

The Maxton Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave the go-ahead for work to proceed on an asset inventory and assessment of the town's sewage and water systems. The two projects, to be undertaken by Pinehurst-based McGill and Associates, are being funded with $208,000 in grants from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
