Maricopa County ozone levels to exceed federal standards
An alert from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality warns residents of high ozone levels that can irritate the respiratory system, aggravate asthma and reduce the immune system's ability to fight infection. Children, the elderly and those with existing respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity because high ozone levels can trigger shortness of breath, wheezing, headaches and nausea.
