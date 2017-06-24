Los Angeles & Hattiesburg Deemed "Mos...

Los Angeles & Hattiesburg Deemed "Most Livable" Cities in America

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hattiesburg, MS Mayor Johnny DuPree have been awarded first place honors in the 2017 City Livability Awards Program during The U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach. The award recognizes mayoral leadership in developing and implementing programs that improve the quality of life in America's cities, focusing on the leadership, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by the mayors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,396 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC