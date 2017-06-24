Los Angeles & Hattiesburg Deemed "Most Livable" Cities in America

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Hattiesburg, MS Mayor Johnny DuPree have been awarded first place honors in the 2017 City Livability Awards Program during The U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach. The award recognizes mayoral leadership in developing and implementing programs that improve the quality of life in America's cities, focusing on the leadership, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by the mayors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.