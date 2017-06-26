Legislation Will Strengthen Coordination in the Gulf Region
Senators Wicker, Cochran, and Cassidy introduced Senate Bill S. 1373 and Congressmen Graves, Palazzo, and Richmond introduced House Bill H.R. 2923. The authorization would make it easier to facilitate regional coordination and collaboration of Gulf of Mexico ecological issues.
