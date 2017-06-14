FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Donaldso...

FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Donaldson Company, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

Donaldson Company, Inc. - Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings upped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Donaldson Company in a report issued on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Chicago, IL

