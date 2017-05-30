From Worm Waste To A Zero-Waste World, The Vision Of Tom Szaky
Do you know what Tom Szaky thinks of everything you own, eat, wear, poop and drive, from the plastic container that contains your hair product to the pricey phone you tuck into your back pocket to the discount drone you use to wage drunken dogfights with your next-door neighbor? Really. Pick a spot on the space-time continuum, and the material world ultimately becomes junk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC