First Air Quality Alert of Season Tomorrow for LakeshoreLANSING, MI...
The state Department of Environmental Quality on Friday afternoon issued an Action Day for Allegan and Ottawa counties, as well as five others in the region, for Saturday due to predicted elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range, and residents are asked to hold off on various activities that could lead to ozone formation.
