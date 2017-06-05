Environmental groups sue Casella Waste in Southbridge
A lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Worcester against Casella Waste Systems, Southbridge Recycling & Disposal Park and the Town of Southbridge. The suit alleges the Southbridge landfill has been releasing toxic pollutants to groundwater in Southbridge, Charlton and Sturbridge for years, resulting in the widespread and increasing contamination of nearby drinking water aquifers, residential drinking wells, wetlands and waterway.
