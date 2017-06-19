Enbridge wants to install 22 anchors ...

Enbridge wants to install 22 anchors on Line 5

Enbridge Inc. is seeking permission to install 22 new screw anchor supports on its Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac this year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are reviewing the application, which is open to public comment until June 29. The state is not required to hold a public hearing on the application, but it may schedule a meeting if there's enough public interest.

Chicago, IL

