EDA sets ribbon cutting for parkway Monday
Motorists wanting to drive on Leach Run Parkway can do so Monday - after officials cut the ribbon on the long-awaited project. The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority along with leaders and officials with both localities plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new road at 8 a.m. EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald said during her report to the board Friday that the public can drive on the parkway after the ceremony.
