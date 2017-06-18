Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $328,000 in CECO Environmental Corp.
Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental Corp. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
