Developer still pushing for concrete ...

Developer still pushing for concrete crushing plant near Gateway Park

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A year after a proposed concrete crushing plant in east Fort Worth drew stiff opposition from city residents and the Zoning Commission, the Dallas developer is seeking a permit for the facility from a state agency that monitors air quality. Wallace Hall Jr., a Dallas business owner and former University of Texas regent, filed an application in April with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit, which would authorize construction of a permanent concrete crusher, according to the agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,261 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC