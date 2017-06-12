Developer still pushing for concrete crushing plant near Gateway Park

A year after a proposed concrete crushing plant in east Fort Worth drew stiff opposition from city residents and the Zoning Commission, the Dallas developer is seeking a permit for the facility from a state agency that monitors air quality. Wallace Hall Jr., a Dallas business owner and former University of Texas regent, filed an application in April with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit, which would authorize construction of a permanent concrete crusher, according to the agency.

