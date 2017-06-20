Despite Wolfforth water improvements, citizens will still receive notice
After going active on May 10, the city of Wolfforth has seen results from its Electro Dialysis Reversal plant. Wolfforth city manager Darrell Newsom announced that the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality gave the city the go-ahead after a nearly five-year wait.
