DEQ announces air pollution controls for oil recyclers
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced news last week that it hoped would please Hayden Island residents who have been inundated with toxic odors that have been making them sick and their daily activities almost unbearable for several years. But at a meeting at the Red Lion Hotel on the island, the residents greeted the news with mostly skepticism and rage.
