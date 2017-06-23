Continue reading Unhealthy air expected Monday in Denton
Monday's forecast calls for some of the highest ozone Denton has seen in almost two years, reaching high enough to be "level red," or bad breathing for everyone. Ozone levels could hit 86 parts-per-billion in Denton and other northern parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
