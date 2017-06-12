City of Tecumseh Receives $2 million for Revival Commons Redevelopment Project
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality today announced a $1,000,000 grant and a $1,000,000 loan to the City of Tecumseh to address brownfield conditions at the former Tecumseh Products, located at 600 South Ottawa Street. The brownfield redevelopment grant and loan will pay for a protective vapor barrier under a building that will be reused, and demolition of another building.
