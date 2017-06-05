Choa Chu Kang Waterworks Facility in Singapore to treat drinking water using activated carbons
Calgon Carbon Corporation announced today that the Company and Sanli M&E Engineering Pte Ltd have signed a contract for the supply of 2.9 million pounds of Calgon Carbon's GAC for process upgrading at Choa Chu Kang Waterworks in Singapore. CH2M HILL Singapore is the appointed consultant by PUB Singapore for this project.
