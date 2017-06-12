CECO Environmental Names Dennis Sadlowski As CEO
Mr. Sadlowski, 56, previously held a number of senior leadership roles including CEO of Siemens Energy and Automation, COO of LSG Sky Chefs, and CEO of International Battery. Mr. Sadlowski also previously worked at General Electric and Thomas & Betts.
