Beggs Lifts Water Boil Order
The voluntary and precautionary boil order, the Department of Environmental Quality said, called for Beggs water customer to bring drinking water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. The boil order was due to high levels of turbidity in Beggs Lake, which is when small particles cause haziness in the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC