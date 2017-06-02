Annual hazardous waste collection day set for June 10
Do have hazardous materials including unwanted paint, old batteries or fluorescent light bulbs at home that you don't know how to dispose of properly? If so, you're in luck. The Warren County Supervisors and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will be sponsoring the 20th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Warren Central High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09)
|Apr '17
|Nre chat town
|15
|Conservation group calls for statewide hearings...
|Jan '17
|Canada
|1
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC