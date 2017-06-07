Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in...

Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in CECO Environmental Corp.

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in CECO Environmental Corp. by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,280 shares during the period.

