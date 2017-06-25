Algal bloom spurs concerns: Chowan River has blue-green hue
Officials with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality are urging the public to avoid contact with green or blue water in the Chowan River due to an algal bloom. According to a state DEQ press release issued Friday, Chowan County's algae bloom extends along the eastern side of the river from the Arrowhead Beach area south to Edenton, then continues east hugging the shoreline until just beyond the N.C. Highway 32 bridge.
