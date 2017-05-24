Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Hold
According to Zacks, "Republic Services is focused on enhancing its operations by streamlining the cost structure, improving revenue quality and seeking growth through profitable investment opportunities. The company is realigning its field support functions by combining two organizational layers into one and expects these initiatives to contribute about $25 million of annual cost savings from 2018.
