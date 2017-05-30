White House: Louisiana land loss a pr...

White House: Louisiana land loss a problem, but no money promises

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: NOLA.com

The Trump administration notified Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday that it recognizes the state's coastal land loss problems , and promised to help speed environmental review of restoration projects. But, in a letter from the White House Council on Environmental Quality , it stopped short of committing to fund five major restoration projects under the president's infrastructure initiative, as Edwards had requested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit's Monica Conyers Caught in Bribery Scandal (Jun '09) Apr '17 Nre chat town 15
News Conservation group calls for statewide hearings... Jan '17 Canada 1
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected (Jul '16) Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,122 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC