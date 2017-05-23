Tyler hopeful boil water notice can be lifted Wednesday
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was in Tyler Tuesday testing the city's water - a step in lifting the boil water notice issued for a portion of the city. The boil water will remain in effect through Tuesday, but the city is hopeful it can be lifted on Wednesday.
